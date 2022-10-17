Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $650,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 26.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.8 %

LFUS stock opened at $198.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $334.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.67.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

