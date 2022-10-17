Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $35.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $51.93.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

