Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

