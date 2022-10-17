Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 810,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

