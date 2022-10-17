Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 787.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $254.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

