Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 364,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,869,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 36,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 237,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.