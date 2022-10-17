Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,523 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 385,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,392 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 65,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BTU opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.