Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 335.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Primoris Services Price Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $16.39 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $872.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.51 million. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

