Private Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,807 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after buying an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $228.56 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

