Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

