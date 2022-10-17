Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

PSTG stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

