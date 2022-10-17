Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 302.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,139 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Quanterix by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.36. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $60.92.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.54 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director David R. Walt bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,594.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Walt bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,909.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000 and sold 884 shares worth $13,799. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

