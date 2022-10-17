Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.46. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 491,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,841,000 after acquiring an additional 176,071 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,272,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

