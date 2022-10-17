Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rambus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,597,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,553,000 after buying an additional 236,164 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

