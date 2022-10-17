Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regal Beloit from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Regal Beloit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.43.

Regal Beloit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $211.90 on Monday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.70.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total transaction of $2,899,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,325 shares of company stock worth $16,523,275. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regal Beloit

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Further Reading

