Riverview Trust Co Acquires 1,496 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 930,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $111.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

