Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,264 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ExlService by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 7.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

ExlService stock opened at $152.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

