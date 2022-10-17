Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 8,761 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 3,117.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PVH were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,740,000 after purchasing an additional 329,358 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 468.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $48.81 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

