Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

