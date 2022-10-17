Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,344 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $229.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $424.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.94.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.30.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.