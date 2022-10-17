Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 544 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

NYSE CSL opened at $281.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.00 and a 200-day moving average of $269.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

