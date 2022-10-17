Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Alcoa Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

