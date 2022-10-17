Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 6,986 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 199,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CATY stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $189.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

