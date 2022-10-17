Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,986 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 250.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 340.0% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $57.31 on Monday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $733.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

