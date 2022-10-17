Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,348 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ZWS opened at $23.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

