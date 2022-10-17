Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,014,649 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

