Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Argan were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Argan by 9.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Argan by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Argan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Kokino LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Argan Trading Down 1.4 %

AGX opened at $32.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $453.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.54. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $46.24.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.11 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

