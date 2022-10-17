Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 270,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $214,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPI opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.45). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,222.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

