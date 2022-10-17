Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 6,455.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 117,386 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $92.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

