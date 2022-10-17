Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 374.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

