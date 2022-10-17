Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $215,000 Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Medifast by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $235.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $453.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

