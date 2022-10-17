Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $283,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,039 shares of company stock worth $980,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

