Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Catalent by 98.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $72.11 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

