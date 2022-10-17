Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $53.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.