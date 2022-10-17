Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $590,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322,905 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 20,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $16,025,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $101.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,337,452.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,500.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,337,452.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

