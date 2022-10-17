Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $655,000 Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

MarineMax Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $622.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

