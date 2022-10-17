Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $665,000 Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after buying an additional 372,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.