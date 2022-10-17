Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $732,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $60.46 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

