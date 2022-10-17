Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. Bank of America reduced their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Insider Activity

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $23.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

