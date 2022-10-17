Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,527 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 160.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

