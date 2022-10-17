Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 68,618.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $185,970,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after acquiring an additional 258,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $118.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 2.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,365 shares of company stock worth $30,162,488. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.09.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

