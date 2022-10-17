Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $326,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,085.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at $929,085.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,351 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Electric Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on FELE. Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

FELE stock opened at $83.53 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

