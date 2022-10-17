Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,769,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,455 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,063,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,477,000 after acquiring an additional 474,448 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,513,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,064,000 after acquiring an additional 344,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE REZI opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

