Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $185.53 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.