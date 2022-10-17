Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BURL opened at $110.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

