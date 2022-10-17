Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 128,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.13. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

