Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $524,000 Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after acquiring an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,787,000 after purchasing an additional 557,988 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of RCUS stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $49.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.
Arcus Biosciences Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
