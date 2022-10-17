Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 11,641 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after acquiring an additional 219,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 138.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 140,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 113,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.8% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 413,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 111,217 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

