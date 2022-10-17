Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,952 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 142,384 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,307,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Axcelis Technologies Price Performance
ACLS opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.