Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,952 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 142,384 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,307,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $285,918.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

