Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

